Booming Games has been officially registered to operate in Peru

Peruvian players can soon enjoy Booming Games’ content.

Press release.- Booming Games has declared its official registration in Peru, opening the door for its increased presence in Latin America.

The company is now authorized to distribute its content to operators in Peru. This means that Peruvian players can soon enjoy popular games such as Burning Classics, TNT Bonanza, Cash Pig, Buffalo Hold and Win, and Classic Fantastic. Games certifications and platforms are being proceeded.

Last October, Peru’s Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur) approved the country’s sports betting and iGaming regulations. These new regulations came into effect on February 9, 2024. It marks a significant milestone for Peru as it aligns itself with other regulated markets in Latin America. The new law has also created opportunities for numerous global iGaming providers operating in highly regulated markets.

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, said: “Being officially registered in Peru marks a significant milestone for us at Booming Games. Operating in regulated markets is crucial for us as it ensures a level playing field and fosters trust and transparency among players and operators alike.

“By adhering to stringent regulations, we can provide a safe and secure gaming environment while also contributing to the growth and legitimacy of the industry. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance and integrity as we continue to expand our presence in regulated markets worldwide.”