Booming Games launches a new slot, Buffalo Hold and Win Extreme

New buffalo epic arrives network-wide on July 4.

Press release.- Booming Games has launched another instalment in its buffalo migration adventure with its latest game – Buffalo Hold and Win Extreme.

Buffalo Hold and Win Extreme is a stunning 5×3, 25 payline slot which is set against the stunning backdrop of grasslands and canyons where players will experience the most thrilling and hazardous part of the buffalo trek.

The mountain lions, eagles, and wolves are on the prowl, adding to the excitement of every spin. However, the potential rewards make the treacherous adventure worthwhile.

On every spin, players have the chance to land value symbols which can trigger the Buffalo Bonus, awarding a spin on the Wheel of Fortune. Players can win multipliers, Mini, Major, and Grand prizes, as well as the coveted Hold and Win Extreme feature.

Also, landing six coins triggers the Hold and Win Extreme feature. This bonus plays out on four 3×5 grids, starting with one grid unlocked. As players land more value symbols, additional grids are unlocked, unleashing a stampede of payouts and multiplying the excitement.

Moritz Blume, director of Product at Booming Games said: “Players love being taken on a journey which is why storytelling plays a really important part in all our games.

“Players loved Stampede Bonanza and Buffalo Hold and Win Extreme is a continuation of this larger than life, buffalo migration story. Its superb graphics, multiple ways to win and the Extreme feature really bring this slot to life against the mountain ridges and setting sun backdrop.”