Booming Games’ “Ronaldinho Spins” live on Betano

Booming Games has developed a special Copa America version of Ronaldinho Spins, which Betano will heavily promote during the tournament.

Press release.- Booming Games is thrilled to announce that for the past two months, its highly anticipated game, Ronaldinho Spins, has been running exclusively at Betano, one of the world’s most prominent sports betting and gaming brands. Betano is the only site in Brazil where players can enjoy this highly entertaining game before its network release in the country.

In November of last year, Booming Games announced its exclusive partnership with Ronaldinho Gaúcho, known as “The Magician” in the world of football for his exceptional skill. Since then, the Booming Games team has been diligently crafting the first-ever slot game featuring Ronaldinho’s image. After months of development and refinement, Ronaldinho Spins went live, set to captivate players at top-tier operators worldwide.

Among the esteemed operators is Kaizen Gaming and its leading and innovative platform, Betano, which has become the brand of choice for most Brazilian punters. Ronaldinho Spins is the first game in the Ronaldinho Games Series. Specifically for Betano, the main sponsor of Copa America, Booming Games has developed a special Copa America version of Ronaldinho Spins, which Betano will be heavily promoting during the tournament.

Players can now immerse themselves in this exceptional product, boasting thrilling graphics, exciting mechanics, and generous bonuses, experiencing the magic of Ronaldinho’s legacy with every spin.

Once again, Booming Games reaffirms its position as a leading game provider in the iGaming industry.

Max Niehusen, chief executive officer at Booming Games, said: “As the CEO of Booming Games, I couldn’t be more thrilled to share the news of our latest milestone: the exclusive release at Betano of our highly anticipated game, Ronaldinho Spins, in partnership with the legendary Ronaldinho Gaúcho. This collaboration embodies the essence of excitement and innovation that defines our brand.”

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, said: “We are immensely proud to join forces with Kaizen Gaming and to have our game available on Betano, one of the most premium brands in Brazil and across the world. This marks an exciting chapter in our journey, and we look forward to delivering unparalleled entertainment to players worldwide.”

Meanwhile, Antonio Lamagna, head of RNG at Kaizen Gaming, said: “We are beyond excited to be among the first operators to offer this fantastic product to our players. The collaboration between Booming Games and Ronaldinho Gaúcho has brought an exceptional gaming experience, and we are thrilled to offer it through our platform. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing our players with top-notch entertainment and further solidifies our position as a leading operator in the industry. We can’t wait for our players to dive into Ronaldinho Spins and experience the excitement firsthand!”