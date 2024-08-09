Booming Games announces its latest collaboration with the Peruvian operator Apuesta Total

Both companies believe that this partnership will deliver new gaming experiences to the Peruvian audience.

The deal comes at a pivotal time as new regulations are being implemented in Peru.

Press release.- Booming Games has announced its partnership with Apuesta Total, marking the company’s first operator to launch its games in Peru. As the Peruvian online gaming market grows and adapts to new regulations, this tier-one collaboration will allow Booming Games to offer a variety of top-performing slot games.

Through this partnership, players can look forward to titles such as Buffalo Hold and Win, Burning Classics Go Wild, Gold Gold Gold, TNT Bonanza, Cash Pig, and Flaming Chilies.

Daniela Parra, senior account manager at Booming Games, said: “Booming Games is thrilled about its partnership with Apuesta Total, one of Peru’s leading online casino operators. This collaboration comes at a pivotal time as new regulations are being implemented in Peru. It marks a significant step forward in strengthening our presence in the LATAM region and expanding into regulated markets.”

Frederik Niehusen, CCO at Booming Games, added: “As announced a couple of months ago, Booming Games has officially entered the Peruvian market. We are delighted to welcome our first client, Apuesta Total, a leading operator in Peru. We are committed to consistently delivering exciting products to their players. This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and I look forward to the future.”

David Escalante, product manager at Apuesta Total said: “We are very happy with the new partnership with Booming Games, and to be able to offer their games to our Apuesta Total customer base on our platform on the regulated Perú market. Booming Games’ immersive, dynamic and vibrant games will be a great addition to our market-leading Casino lobby and I’m sure our customers will enjoy playing them.”