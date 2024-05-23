Booming Games presents its latest Mexican adventure “The Chillies”

As the gameplay heats up, players can aim for Scatter symbols that can appear anywhere on the reels.

This new 5×3 slot has rich graphics and a Mariachi soundtrack that gives a fiesta feeling.

Press release.- Booming Games is turning up the heat and inviting players to a vibrant fiesta set in the heart of Mexico, complete with a thrilling market hunt for the perfect chillies.

With a 5×3 layout and 20 paylines, “The Chillies” is a hot and tantalising creation from Booming Games with exciting winning features. Fire up your winning streak with the Walking Wild Respins, which get triggered if a Wild Reel lands partially, it can nudge up or down to fully cover the reel and trigger the unpaid re-spin feature. During Walking Wild Re-spins, the Wild Reel strolls one reel to the left with each re-spin until it walks off the screen. The more reels it struts across, the higher the multiplier climbs, reaching up to a sizzling 7x.

As the gameplay heats up, players can aim for Scatter symbols that can appear anywhere on the reels. Landing 3, 4, or 5 Scatters will award players with 9, 12, or 15 Free Spins, respectively. Get ready for an exciting ride during Free Spins. Our Expanded Wild symbol roams randomly across the reels, with each reel boasting its own Multiplier that changes on every spin, ranging from 2x to a whopping 10x. You can score up to 3 Expanded Wilds at once, so Spin to win and let the wild times roll.

Enjoy the game whilst being serenaded by a Mariachi band, all of which offer players a truly authentic Mexican fiesta.

Moritz Blume, director of product at Booming Games said: “The soundtrack alone will transport players to the heart of a Mexican pueblo, but this coupled with the feature-rich graphics that our team have created, really gives that fiesta feel.

“Walking Wild Re-spins, Expanded Wilds, Multipliers and Free Spins are all the ingredients needed to create a game that players will love. The Chillies is a hot addition to our game portfolio and I’m excited to see the response from our partners over the next few weeks.”