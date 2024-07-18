Booming Games introduces Diamond Hits, its latest classic slot

In-demand developer’s latest classic slot comes dripping in diamonds and bonus features including Free Spins and the chance to gamble winnings.

Press release.- Old school is the new cool in Diamond Hits, the latest classic slot from Booming Games. Diamonds are everyone’s best friend in this slot that promises a gold standard of big win potential with every spin.

This being a classic game, the reels take the 3×3 format with 10 paylines active in the base game. Booming Games has brought several flashy features to the game that shimmer spin after spin.

This includes Free Spins, which are triggered when three Scatter symbols land on the reels. Players receive 10 Free Games to start with, but the feature can be retriggered for unlimited Free Spins.

As the name suggests, this slot is all about those lovely precious gemstones and the Diamond Hit feature is the one players will really want to get their hands on. Diamond Hits pays out when two or more symbols land, and it also pays up to 2000x.

When three Mini Diamond Hits overlay symbols in any position, a random Diamond Hits prize is awarded. Players also have the option to gamble their prize with the potential to double or even quadruple their win.

Moritz Blume, director of products at Booming Games, said: “Diamond Hits is a classic slot with a difference. While it takes the 3×3 reel format to appeal to purists and fans of traditional slot machines, we’ve added popular bonuses such as Free Spins to ensure it is a hit with other players, too.

“The Diamond Hit bonus is the one that shines the brightest and we look forward to seeing players land some truly spectacular wins with this feature. They can then decide whether they want to gamble their prizes.

“Diamond Hits brings yet more variety and quality to our growing game portfolio and shows that we are just as good at producing classic slots as we are the blockbuster video slots that we have built our reputation on.”