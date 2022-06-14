Bojoko launches dedicated sites for the US and Canada

Bojoko.us and Bojoko.ca have been localised to the US and Canadian markets..

The firm has launched localised versions of its websites under the .us and .ca domains.

US.- The online gambling affiliate brand Bojoko has launched dedicated sites for players in the US and Canada under the .us and .ca domains. Bojoko.us and Bojoko.ca. The firm has also rolled out its “double layer” testing and review process, which is combined with player reviews and ratings.

Joonas Karhu, chief executive officer at Bojoko, said: “Canada and the US are two of the largest online casino markets in the world and we wanted to offer players a truly localised version of Bojoko to help them learn more about online casino and find the brands that meet their preferences the most.

“We realised the only way to do this was to launch dedicated domains for the US and Canada. This was a significant undertaking, and certainly from a technical perspective, but our team has overcome all challenges faced and we now offer a superior user experience as a result.

“We have already gained great traction in both the US and Canada and now look forward to driving even more growth with our dedicated domains.”

Bojoko obtains licence approval for West Virginia and Michigan

In March, Bojoko received licence approval to operate in West Virginia and Michigan, expanding its presence in the US. It offers its platform to browse and choose from licensed online casinos in each state. Bojoko made its debut in the US in January 2021 when it launched in New Jersey.

Joonas Karhu, chief executive officer at Bojoko, said: “Securing licences in West Virginia and Michigan form part of our wider plans for the US market and will allow us to significantly increase the size of our addressable audience.

See also: Winning Partner and Bojoko launch Oink Bingo