Bojoko adds bingo to UK offering

UK.- The affiliate Bojoko has added bingo to its casino and sportsbook coverage in the UK. It aims to provide up-to-date information about UK bingo brands. It says every brand featured will be checked by a member of its team who will combing through every aspect of the site before approving it to be listed.

Bingo brands that feature on Bojoko Bingo must be licensed by the British Gambling Commission. Several operators are already live on the site and more are expected to be listed.

Bojoko CEO Joonas Karhu said: “We are thrilled to officially launch Bojoko Bingo. This comes off the back of achieving big things in a small space of time with Bojoko Sports Betting. This success encouraged us to look into other verticals and with bingo being so popular and such fun to play, it was the natural choice for us.

“Launching something new is always exciting but it does come with challenges. For this, it was mostly around code and recruiting the right people. We were incredibly lucky with the latter and have welcomed additional people to the team which now stands at 15 highly talented individuals with extensive knowledge of the industry.

“Cracking the code was a bigger undertaking, but the work the team put in means that we can now easily add and manage verticals on the Bojoko platform.”

