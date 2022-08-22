BMM Testlabs to discuss extended services and global reach for Asian suppliers at G2E Asia in Singapore

BMM Testlabs will attend G2E Asia in Singapore between August 24-26, 2022.

Press release.- BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy, is pleased to exhibit at the Global Gaming Expo Asia at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore between August 24-26, 2022, in booth B518.

Kirk White, executive vice president & general manager, APACAF, commented, “We look forward to continuing our local support to Asian manufacturers, content providers, and operators that are looking at global business opportunities.

“Exhibiting at G2E Asia gives us a great opportunity to reconnect with our customers and to meet new suppliers that are interested in entering regulated Asian gaming markets. BMM is expanding our service offering for all global regulated markets from Asia to the Americas, Europe, and beyond.”

Jeffrey Fong, vice president of business development, Asia, continued, “BMM Testlabs remains the testlab of choice throughout Asia with its unmatched understanding of the region’s technical compliance requirements.

“We test and certify all land-based, iGaming, and sports betting products and systems, and now we are pleased to provide our cyber and IT security services as well. Our expert teams in Macau and Singapore are prepared to discuss BMM’s many services throughout the event.”

Attendees are encouraged to visit the BMM Testlabs booth (B518) to network with BMM’s world-renowned product certification, quality assurance, security testing, and compliance services team.

BMM Testlabs strengthens industry relationships at Australasian Gaming Expo in Australia

BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy, was pleased to exhibit at the Australasian Gaming Expo at the International Convention Centre Sydney in Sydney, Australia between August 9-11, 2022.

Attendees and exhibitors visited the BMM Testlabs booth (#329) to network with BMM’s world-renowned product certification, quality assurance testing, and compliance services team.

As a systems-expert company, BMM has provided consulting for and tested many of the largest gaming networks and systems over the last 40+ years. BMM is continually evolving its capabilities to deliver world-class services to partners globally.