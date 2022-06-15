BMM Testlabs raising awareness for Adam’s Place

BMM Testlabs hosted Adam’s Place at the 3rd Annual Best in Gaming Golf Tournament on June 8.

Press release.- BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy, is pleased to announce that it hosted Adam’s Place at the 3rd Annual Best in Gaming Golf Tournament on June 8, 2022, at Bear’s Best Golf Club.

Martin Storm, CEO, commented, “Our 3rd Annual Best in Gaming Golf Tournament was attended by many of our friends and clients in the gaming industry. We partnered with Adam’s Place, a local non-profit centre committed to helping children 3-18 coping with a tragic loss, to raise awareness for their important work and help them generate program funding.”

Wendy Anderson, CEO of RG24seven, a BMM Innovation Group company, added, “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused tragic loss for many families, and programs like Adam’s Place are helping children and families navigate the grieving process. It has been a pleasure supporting the team from Adam’s Place.”

Kelly Thomas-Boyers, President and Co-Founder of Adam’s Place, expressed, “Social and Emotional Learning delivered through our Camp Cope Curriculum introduces, models, and reinforces healthy coping skills and strategies. These life skills produce a significant return on investment for children here in Las Vegas and around the globe. We are training school counsellors and a variety of community organizations to start their own Camp Cope so we can get this helpful program out to more kids. With the generous support of BMM Testlabs and their network, we will reach more children and families. We greatly appreciate BMM Testlabs’ donation and the contributions of the golfers who bought raffle and mulligan tickets.”

Adam’s Place is a non-profit centre committed to evidence-based programs for children 3-18 coping with loss. The mission at Adam’s Place is to support children, teens, and families experiencing loss through their Camp Cope programs, activities, and resources. Adam’s Place promotes a lifelong investment in healthy coping skills and tools.

For more information about Adam’s Place please visit adamsplacelv.org/about/.

