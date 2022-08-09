BMM Testlabs and BIG Cyber will attend the OIGA conference and tradeshow in Oklahoma

All net proceeds of the event go to the John Marley Scholarship Fund.

BMM Testlabs announces its attendance at the 27th annual Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (OIGA) conference and trade show.

Press release.- BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy is pleased to attend the 27th annual Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (OIGA) conference and trade show in Tulsa, Oklahoma between August 9-11, 2022.

Holly Billy, senior tribal services manager, BMM Testlabs, commented, “BMM’s Tribal services team is committed to meeting and understanding Tribal needs within the gaming industry. We are looking forward to reuniting with our trusted partners and friends at the OIGA conference and trade show, as well as establishing new relationships.”

BIG Cyber, a BMM Innovation Group (BIG) Tech company, will also attend the OIGA conference and trade show. BIG Cyber is the Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) for the Gaming industry, providing cybersecurity services for a variety of gaming technology.

Amit Sharma, CEO, BIG Tech, stated, “BIG Cyber is proud to be a sponsor of the OIGA golf tournament on August 9, 2022. All net proceeds of the event go to the John Marley Scholarship Fund, which provides educational opportunities for OIGA member employees and their families. We are looking forward to discussing our cyber safety services throughout the week at the OIGA conference, tradeshow, and golf tournament.”

To set an appointment with BMM Testlabs or BIG Cyber teams at OIGA, please email:

Robert Reyes, SVP Business Development robert.reyes@bmm.com

Melissa Sweitzer, SVP Strategic Accounts melissa.sweitzer@bmm.com

Nick Demus, Senior Director Strategic Client Development nick.demus@bmm.com

Mary Beth Morton, Business Development Manager marybeth.morton@bmm.com

Holly Billy, Senior Tribal Services Manager holly.billy@bmm.com

Amit Sharma, CEO, BIG Tech amit.sharma@bigtechbmm.com

