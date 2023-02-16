Blueprint Gaming’s Jungle Fortune goes feature-wild

Repsins and multipliers are wild but the new Bonus Builder is the king of the beasts.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s latest release from its varied slots portfolio heads into the dense green jungle, where majestic animals and the debut of a new feature hold the route to fantastic diamond-encrusted riches in Jungle Fortune.

A huge 4,096 ways to win are available across the 6×4 reels with a series of wild features to help players rack up the loot.

Triggered by any win with a wild, the wild respin modifier sees winning symbols lock in place and the wild’s value increase. If new symbols land in view, the reels respin again, with the wild multiplier increasing. This continues until no new winning symbols land in view.

Free spins are activated after three or more bonus symbols arrive. During this time, any wild positioned on reels 2-5 sees the value of the wild multiplier increase by x1 on the reel. The wild multiplier has no limit, offering huge win potential.

Depending on the jurisdiction, the all-new Bonus Builder allows the player to create their own bonus buy. Providing another element to boost player engagement, Bonus Builder allows the number of spins as well as the starting wild multiplier (up to 10x) to be selectable.

Jungle Fortune offers up an exotic feast of slot gameplay and hits lobbies shortly after 7’s Deluxe Fire Wheel Jackpot King, while setting up the imminent release of the next hit instalment of Blueprint’s incredibly popular series, Fishin Frenzy Even Bigger Catch.

Jo Purvis, director of key accounts and marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Jungle Fortune is another game that makes the most of a popular theme with carefully selected features to make for a spectacular gaming experience.

“We’re really pleased to see Bonus Builder make its debut here – another feature that allows players to have some license over the way they enjoy their slots. Our new releases are coming thick and fast at the moment as are the chances for players to win big in each release.”