Blueprint Gaming lights up a classic in 7’s Deluxe Fire Wheel Jackpot King

The famous 7s make a red-hot return with the Fire Wheel and jackpot potential.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s ever-popular 7’s series of slots is back with a dual addition of big win potential in 7’s Deluxe Fire Wheel Jackpot King.

The classic fruits, bar and 7 symbols are back on a 3×3 reel set where matching combinations must be formed to claim wins. Flaming 7s act as a wild which substitutes for regular 7s while a whole window of the same fruit triggers the Fire Wheel.

In a classic wheel of fortune style, the Fire Wheel then spins and can multiply the initial win by up to 10x offering players the chance for huge wins.

Blueprint’s industry-leading Jackpot King system adds an extra layer of big win potential and creates another exciting title to expand the range of games through which players can land huge sums.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “7’s Deluxe Fire Wheel Jackpot King is another dose of classic slots play and the action is augmented by the winning possibilities brought by the Fire Wheel and Jackpot King. It’s another flaming hot entry in the game family that is certain to raise temperatures as the prize pots climb.”

