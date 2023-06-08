Blueprint Gaming’s Eye of Horus The Golden Tablet Megaways sees upgraded Egyptian classic slot action

This latest iteration takes everything that made the original great and adds new features, topped off with Megaways.

Press release.- Another of Blueprint Gaming’s several successful game franchises is back to provide more slot adventures through ancient Egypt in Eye of Horus The Golden Tablet Megaways.

The Falcon-headed god sees all and his roving gaze bestows expanding wilds when any Horus Wild symbol lands on reels 2, 3, 4 or 5. Three or more bonus symbols anywhere on the reels award the Free Games bonus where the upgrading symbol mechanic becomes active.

Upgrading symbols add to the feature set when each of the wilds in view turns the next available highest-paying symbol into a top-payer and awards extra spins, increasing the chance of big wins on the remaining free games.

The addition of Megaways takes the already engaging features to the next level. Blueprint’s famed use of the iconic licenced feature adds further layers to play in the latest instalment of the studio’s coveted Egyptian game family.

Jo Purvis, director of key accounts and marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming said: “Eye of Horus has performed wonderfully well for us and our operator partners for many years now so it certainly deserves another outing. This latest iteration takes everything that made the original great and adds new features, topped off with Megaways, making this potentially one of the best of the series.”