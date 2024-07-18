Blueprint Gaming presents its latest game: “Trailblazer”

Set in a fiery inferno across a 5×4 playing grid, this game has 40 paylines on offer and a maximum win of 5,000x the bet.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has announced its latest release “Trailblazer”, a slot where players aim to win big from Blazing Spins as well as test their luck on the Dual-Action Gamble feature, with a host of lavish cash rewards on offer.

Set in a fiery inferno across a 5×4 playing grid, classic fruit symbols occupy the grid accompanied by fire orbs acting as scatter symbols, with a whopping 40 paylines on offer and a maximum win of 5,000x the bet.

Landing three scatter symbols on reels one, three, and five rewards the player with eight Blazing Spins. During the bonus feature only the top three symbols and wilds are in play – turning up the heat and the chance to win big.

When wilds land during the bonus game, they will also be collected by the game’s exciting add-on, the Trailblazer Trail. Completing this will see players granted additional spins and win multipliers of up to a stunning 10x.

The addition of a gamble feature also enhances Trailblazer’s gameplay. After any reel win, players can either collect or try their luck on one of the two gamble wheels – one for cash and one for the chance to win up to 25 Blazing Spins. Players can toggle the gamble feature on or off with an additional option to gamble on wins over 5x stake.

Offering fast-paced action throughout, Trailblazer marks the latest release from Blueprint Gaming with a host of highly anticipated releases still on the horizon during the studio’s jam-packed summer slot schedule.

Jo Purvis, director of marketing, PR, and Events at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Trailblazer is a prime example of Blueprint’s effortless ability to blend slot enthusiasts’ love for classical-themed games with stimulating action and mechanics that enhance gameplay.

“Blazing Spins provide optimal chance for stunning wins through the presence of high-only value symbols and the Dual-Action Gamble adds a thrill for those who fancy themselves as risk-takers. We are in no doubt, that operators and players alike are in for a fierce and fiery experience!”