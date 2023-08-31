Adventure awaits in Blueprint Gaming’s The Goonies: Hey You Guys!

The popular game series returns with new features to explore.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has brought the iconic gang of The Goonies back together for its latest slot adventure titled The Goonies: Hey You Guys!

Built-in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, the newest instalment from its series of games inspired by the award-winning film offers an alternative way for players to discover One-Eyed Willy’s treasure.

Central to this quest is the Cash Collect feature, which comes into play when a Sloth symbol appears on reel 5 only alongside any cash symbol and/or one of the game’s four fixed jackpots.

What begins as a regular Collect feature can quickly escalate by unlocking the powerful upgrades – Respin Sloth, Boost Sloth, and the ultimate Super Collect.

Players can also gain entry to Sloth’s Free Spins round, which is inspired by bonus games found throughout Blueprint Gaming’s best-performing titles. Through this enticing feature, not only can players continue their treasure hunt, but also have the opportunity to win additional free spins and unlock higher multipliers.

While The Goonies: Hey You Guys! introduces thrilling new gameplay elements, it remains faithful to the core characteristics found within its previous critically acclaimed titles, including in-game modifiers that are randomly activated.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “There’s a new way to unearth the rich stuff in this latest adventure of The Goonies™ created by the Blueprint Gaming team.

“Building on the success of our previous titles, we wanted to introduce new elements to the gameplay that takes this iconic game series in an exciting new direction.

“With the cash collect features and upgrades, plus the inclusion of four fixed jackpots and free spins, it’s a quest for treasure that players won’t want to miss.”

See also: Blueprint Gaming introduces its latest slot: Rise of Atlantis II