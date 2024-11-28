Blueprint Gaming spreads its Christmas charm in King Kong Cash: Even Bigger Bananas Power Play

The 4,096 ways to win slot takes place in the depths of a frozen jungle.

King Kong Cash: Even Bigger Bananas Power Play marks Blueprint’s blockbuster Christmas and final release of 2024.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s iconic gorilla makes a special, festive return in the studio’s latest release, King Kong Cash: Even Bigger Bananas Power Play, offering slot enthusiasts a plethora of bonus rounds to enjoy just in time for Christmas.

The 4,096 ways to win slot takes place in the depths of a frozen jungle with the 6×4 grid playing host to a series of Kong’s fellow inhabitants and festive-themed bonus icons.

Landing a collect symbol on reels one or six will see all cash and jackpot symbols awarded that land simultaneously. Once the Cash Collect feature has been triggered, players then have the chance to benefit from four Kong upgrades; Dual Collect, Lock & Spin, Cash Boost and the coveted Golden Monkey, all optimising the chance for lavish wins through a series of cash-enriching features.

As in its predecessor’s offering, all unlocked upgrades remain in the base game and during the title’s free spins feature. However, any non-collected banana, golden monkey or golden barrel symbols are added to the new banana pot at the top of the player‘s screen which can trigger the Go Banana’s feature at random, presenting players with a choice of three Pick a Prize features.

The series’ renowned Free Spins round is accessed by landing between three and six Kong scatters, granting 10 free spins and the perfect Christmas treat of a direct payout of up to 500x.

For slot enthusiasts on the hunt for further gameplay, Blueprint’s festive release also features a brand-new Power Play game available at 5x the original bet, benefitting from only cash, cash pots, collects and bonus symbols active, increasing the chance of additional collects and bonus wins.

King Kong Cash: Even Bigger Bananas Power Play marks Blueprint’s blockbuster Christmas and final release of 2024, showcasing its commitment to consistently enhancing its game families with fresh features for players to enjoy worldwide.

Jo Purvis, director of Marketing, PR and Events, said: “We’re delighted to launch King Kong Cash: Even Bigger Bananas Power Play and what better Blueprint character is there to lead our Christmas offering than the face of our beloved series that has gone from strength to strength over the last year.

“The latest addition promises festive fun with an array of bonus features to enjoy including the iconic Kong Upgrades, the new Power Play feature, and with a maximum win of 10,000x the player’s bet also up for grabs, the perfect presents await our players this December!”