Blueprint Gaming unveils its latest release, Napoleon Megaways

Blueprint Gaming invites players to “charge into battle and conquer riches” in Napoleon Megaways.



Press release.- Blueprint Gaming welcomes the return of the shrewd French strategist who is back to guide players into battle via the studio’s latest release, Napoleon Megaways, offering a host of upgraded features including expanding wilds with multipliers and a lavish bonus game.

Representing the third instalment of the ever-popular game series from Blueprint, the six-reel action takes place on the front line where Napoleon, renowned for his battlefield brilliance, is on hand to lead the way to victory aided by the inspired Megaways mechanic offering 15, 625 ways to win.

Landing three or more of the crown-themed scatter symbols grants access to the Free Spins bonus where an impressive 12 free spins are granted.

Opportunities for grand wins are enhanced through Napoleon Wilds which upgrade high-paying symbols each time they land, starting with the transformation of Drums into Pistols, Pistols into Cannons, and so on. Landing between one to four wilds in the bonus feature also triggers respective free spins as high as seven.

The bonus round is further strengthened by three or more scatter symbols hitting the grid, awarding 12 extra spins, as well as a cash prize depending on the amount of scatters, landed.

See also: Blueprint Gaming launches a new jungle-themed slot, “King Kong Cash: Even Bigger Bananas 2”

Adding a dynamic twist to base play, Napoleon symbols act as expanding wilds which receive a multiplier equal to the positions covered by the icon. These differ from the wild multipliers available in the first game of the series, which were determined by the amount featured in a winning combination.

Napoleon Megaways marks the latest blockbuster release from Blueprint Gaming, showcasing the studio’s commitment to enhancing renowned game families with fresh features for players to enjoy worldwide.

Jo Purvis, director of Marketing, PR and Events at Blueprint Gaming, said: “We’re delighted to once again bring Napoleon’s historic legacy on the battlefield back to life through our captivating new release, Napoleon Megaways.

“Back bigger and better than ever, dramatic sound effects and visuals are accompanied by an improved wild offering and bonus game where a plethora of free spins are ready to crown you victorious!”