GambleAware CEO Zoë Osmond named in King Charles III’s New Year Honours List

Osmond has been awarded an OBE for her work tackling gambling harms.

UK.- Zoë Osmond, the CEO of the gambling industry-backed charity and grant-making body GambleAware has been awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in King Charles III’s New Year Honours List. The accolade was bestowed for Osmond’s work to tackle and treat problem gambling harms and addiction in British communities.

Osmond has been CEO of GambleAware since 2021. Her tenure has seen the body develop the National Gambling Support Network (NGSN). However, the organisation has also faced criticism for its perceived proximity to the gambling industry, while its position as the coordination of national research, education and treatment has been handed to the NHS as part of the government’s introduction of a mandatory gambling levy on revenue.

Osmond thanked the various organisations that work with GambleAware and support its initiatives. She said: “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive this OBE. This is recognition of the tireless efforts of the whole team at GambleAware, our partners, and the wider lived experience community who have shared their personal stories and insights with the hope of reducing gambling-related harm across Great Britain.”

She added: “I am privileged to lead an organisation that is committed to supporting those affected by gambling harms, raising awareness, and driving meaningful change. As we enter a new year, we must continue to work together, strengthen our efforts, and ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has access to the help and support they need.

“I dedicate this award to those who have been affected by gambling harms, whose resilience continues to inspire us every day, and to all the individuals and organisations working alongside us to prevent gambling harm.”

