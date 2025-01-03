SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator: Largest content hub certified in Brazil

Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, said the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is the first aggregator fully prepared, both technically and legally, to work in Brazil when the new regulations take effect.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator has secured Brazilian certification, becoming one of the first in the market to achieve this milestone.

Regulatory rules for igaming come into effect in Brazil on January 1, 2025. According to them, platforms, aggregators, sportsbooks, and providers must undergo certification. Companies aiming to provide their services in Brazil in 2025 and beyond have been preparing for this transition throughout the year.

The SOFTSWISS team has announced that its Game Aggregator is the first to fully comply with regulations, completing all necessary preparations and receiving the certificate to ensure smooth and efficient operations for its clients.

SOFTSWISS has also obtained certification for integration with the world’s largest game providers – Pragmatic Play, Evolution, and Playtech. These providers offer a diverse range of games tailored to suit the preferences of Brazilian players, from immersive live dealer experiences to engaging slots and table games, ensuring entertainment for every type of player.

According to recent Kantar research conducted in November 2024, the overall satisfaction index for the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is 8.1 out of 10. Remarkably, half of the respondents rated the product a 10 or 9. Customer support service satisfaction scored even higher, at 8.4 out of 10.

The Game Aggregator also boasts a key advantage: consistent 99.999 per cent uptime, which is crucial for the igaming business.

Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, has noted: “According to our information, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is the first aggregator fully prepared, both technically and legally, to work in Brazil when the new regulations take effect. This is a significant achievement that the team has worked on diligently and systematically. Our work doesn’t stop here – we are actively adding new providers to help our clients expand their presence in this promising Brazilian market, which is no longer ‘the sleeping giant’. It has awakened, and SOFTSWISS is at the forefront of this exciting transformation.”

To support this high level of performance, earlier this year SOFTSWISS appointed Rubens Barrichello, the Brazilian Formula 1 legend, as a non-executive director, demonstrating its strong commitment to the local market. To ensure efficient operations and promptly address ongoing matters, SOFTSWISS also has a dedicated team of local business development managers in Brazil.

SOFTSWISS team will be available to discuss partnerships in Brazil and other markets at the first major igaming event of 2025 – ICE Barcelona, taking place on 20–22 January, at stand 2G42.