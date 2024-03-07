Blueprint Gaming rolls back the years in latest slot title 777 Deluxe

777 Deluxe is an adaptation of the traditional 3×3 slot 7s Deluxe.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming provides a touch of nostalgia to players in search of sizzling wins in its latest release, 777 Deluxe, a fiery adaptation of the traditional 3×3 slot 7s Deluxe.

All the classic fruit and bar symbols return to a colourful background, with flames engulfing the reels alongside a vibrant soundtrack, creating an immersive gameplay experience redolent of a retro slot machine, but with modern features.

Gameplay is easy to follow, with five betways capable of producing wins, however, the introduction of the flaming 7 wild symbol adds a new dynamic and extra fire to the original game.

This symbol serves as a substitute for the classic 7, enhancing winning combinations. The symbol is not only wild for the 7s, but also produces a win multiplier of up to 5x the bet.

777 Deluxe adds further diversity to Blueprint’s portfolio, serving the active classic genre and provides more content for all sectors of its growing player base.

Jo Purvis, director of marketing & relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The release of 777 Deluxe demonstrates our ability to reimagine a classic slot experience, building on the fiery winning possibilities in the game’s previous adaption to create a new title.

“The artwork is crisp and visually pleasing, capable of transporting players back to the machines of old, and with an evocative soundtrack we have another great addition to our library of games.”