Blueprint Gaming and Sky Vegas launch a new era in multiplayer gaming with Reel Rivals

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has launched a foray into multiplayer slot gaming with Reel Rivals on UK brand Sky Vegas, marking a major step forward in tournament-based, interactive online slot gameplay.

Developed in partnership with game design and development studio HungryBear Gaming, using its successful Slot Masters template, Reel Rivals is a unique and free-to-play game that pits three players head-to-head.

Featuring one of Blueprint’s hugely popular brands King Kong Cash, players spin their reels to earn points as many points as they can in two minutes while using weapons to try and outwit their opponents.

With two opportunities to take part within the allotted hour span of the tournament, points are added together and added to a leaderboard. The winner at the end of the session is awarded 100 free spins on a range of Blueprint titles on the Sky Vegas site.

The launch of Reel Rivals on one of the UK’s most popular casinos follows a partnership agreement in 2023 in which HungryBear secured the use of Blueprint IPs such as Kong, Fishin’ Frenzy and Luck O’ The Irish.

Jo Purvis, director of marketing & relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “We’ve always seen the potential in multiplayer gaming and particularly in Slot Masters. Seeing the concept develop to the stage where we can use our most beloved characters and brands on a major site like Sky Vegas is incredibly exciting.”

He also stated: “The free-to-play model is becoming increasingly popular and seeing it work in tandem with multiplayer online slots battles with player-favourite slot IPs is a fantastic step forward, It complements mainstream slot provision perfectly and we’re thrilled to be involved.”

Justin Chamberlain, CEO of HungryBear Gaming, added: “This proud collaboration with Blueprint Gaming and Sky Vegas marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide unique and engaging gaming experiences to slots players. It continues to drive the multiplayer genre forward and strengthens its potential to provide an exciting new future for the slots vertical.”