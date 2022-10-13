Blueprint Gaming presents Sinful 7’s

Sins and wins bring out the devil in Blueprint Gaming’s latest hot slot.

Press release.- The temperature has been turned up on the iconic casino lucky number in Blueprint Gaming’s latest devilish slot release, Sinful 7’s.

In time for Halloween, players can spin their way to flaming hot 7’s wins across the 20 win lines that adorn the red-hued reels, watched over by the mischievous devil character and his fiery tridents which act as a scatter.

Feature-rich, Sinful 7’s offers action-packed routes to wins via the Dual-Action Gamble that provides the chance to take the win or gamble on one of two wheels after any reel win. One wheel bestows cash prizes while the other has a chance to win a number of Free Spins, which can be up to 50.

More spin action occurs in Spin Boost, during which, any mixed 7’s symbols that form part of a win will upgrade all the 7’s symbols to the highest paying one on any active win line.

The Free Spins round is activated when three trident scatter symbols land. During this time, any mixed 7’s symbols that form part of a win will upgrade all others on any active win line.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Sinners are winners in our latest devilishly fun game. The mix of free spin potential and the fast-paced, fiery reels are a wicked place to be, making Sinful 7’s a red-hot place to enjoy some slot entertainment this Halloween.”

