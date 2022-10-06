Blueprint Gaming launches Limerick Lightning

Free spins galore and Super Cashpots prove electric in the new slot.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s Limerick Lightning harnesses the power of its Lightning Spins mechanic to enhance its latest slot release.

Utilising the ever-popular Irish theme, complete with charming animation and vivid colours, Limerick Lightning promises an engaging free-spins experience that offers one of four Cashpot prizes for enhanced win potential.

Six or more Lightning Spin symbols in view trigger the feature while respinning the reels for extra scatter symbols sees each one pay a cash prize or one of the Super Cashpots.

If a player manages to land three Bonus symbols on reels 1, 3 and 5, the Free Spins Bonus is triggered. On every spin, three or more consecutive reels will replicate and spin in identical symbols boosting the opportunities to win big.

Limerick Lightning is yet another Blueprint Gaming slot that expands its ever-growing portfolio of high-quality player-centric games that provides fresh, entertaining content to a wide range of demographics.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The Irish theme continues to be a firm favourite among players and operators and Limerick Lightning elevates the engagement with the high-volatility Lightning Spins.

“There are plenty of opportunities for wins to strike and for players to feel the electricity in the fabulous free spins round.”

