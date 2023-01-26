Blueprint Gaming ramps up the win potential in Deal or No Deal Jackpot King

The Deal or No Deal brand continues to be a key asset for Blueprint Gaming.

Noel is back and more generous than ever with a host of new features

Press release.- One of Blueprint Gaming’s all-time player-favourites makes a much-anticipated return with new features and big win potential in Deal or No Deal Box Clever Jackpot King.

The franchise wouldn’t be the same without the friendly, familiar face of Noel and he’s instrumental once more in the Cash Collect feature of this latest hit slot, collecting the value of any DOND box in view if his symbol lands on reel five.

He’s at work again to put players up for the Banker’s Bonus – three or more bonus symbols awards free spins where Noel is active on any reel and pays a win for every DOND that lands in view on the same spin. If the box contains DOND then players get the chance to face the Banker.

The presenter’s generosity continues with extra spins awarded if four Noel symbols land during free spins. Then, every time Noel collects DOND boxes he awards a scatter win multiplier as well – including for the Deal Or No Deal bonus.

Collecting enough Noel symbols awards a x10 scatter multiplier every time he finds what’s in the box adding extra anticipation to an already potential-rich game.

All the in-game features are crowned by the addition of Jackpot King, Blueprint’s industry-leading progressive jackpot system, which continues to regularly drop life-changing sums on the luckiest of players.

The Deal or No Deal brand continues to be a key asset for Blueprint Gaming, renowned for its expertise in marrying famous IPs with highly entertaining slots and this latest iteration continues firmly in that ever-successful vein.

Jo Purvis, director of key accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “We refer to series of popular games as families and DOND really does feel like part of the Blueprint family. It’s such an important brand for us and equally so for our players so we know how important it is to get it just right every time we breathe new life into each iteration.

“Deal or No Deal Box Clever Jackpot King brings an incredible amount of feature-rich gameplay to the table and we’re sure players are going to have as much fun with it as they have all of our other DOND releases.”