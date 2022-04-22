Blueprint Gaming launches Bison Bonanza

The latest company’s release incorporates popular Scatter Pays mechanic for huge wins.

Press release.- The almighty bison roam the reels in leading slot developer Blueprint Gaming’s latest Scatter Pays game release, Bison Bonanza.

Following the recent success of Deal or No Deal™: Banker’s Bonanza, Blueprint’s first game to feature the Scatter Pays format, the company has reintroduced the mechanic that requires eight or more matching symbols anywhere in view to pay a prize, with winning cascades set to provide huge win potential in this animal-themed slot.

Bison Bonanza includes four Free Spins modes for players to choose from should they land at least four bonus symbols, including a mystery option which awards a random combination of Free Spins and minimum multiplier.

During the bonus feature, multipliers that land on the reels will multiply the final win from all the cascades in a single spin, raising the prospect for significant prizes.

Jo Purvis, Director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The Scatter Pays model certainly resonates with a large section of our players, which is why we’ve brought a new gameplay for players to experience built around a hugely popular slot theme.