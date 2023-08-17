Blueprint Gaming introduces its latest slot: Rise of Atlantis II

Making waves again: Rise of Atlantis II surfaces from Blueprint Gaming.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s mastery of the oceans and all its aquatic glory lets players return for lost treasure in another Atlantic adventure with the launch of its latest slot: Rise of Atlantis II.

Due to the fantastic international reception of its predecessor, players can now dive back into the world of Atlantis with this sequel to experience the true mystique of the fabled undersea kingdom.

A follow-up driven by popularity and demand, Rise of Atlantis II builds upon the previous edition’s success, delivering an even more captivating and exhilarating gaming experience.

As well as the familiarity of the first game’s aquatic charm, Blueprint’s newest addition introduces the dynamic Rising Reels feature. Following any successful spin, the reels ascend by a single row, ushering in increased winning potential and keeping players on the edge of their seats.

The mysteries of the deep can be unlocked with the free spins feature, accessible through the appearance of four or more bonus symbols on the reels. Once triggered, players are granted 12 free spins, each offering the chance of rewards.

During this bonus round, the Rising Multiplier assumes a pivotal role, as it multiplies the final winnings generated from every cascade within a spin, magnifying the potential for the ocean’s deepest prizes. The Rising Reels feature also maintains its presence, heightening the thrill factor and optimising the win potential.

Now, with the introduction of our latest version, the thrill factor reaches new heights as the Max Multiplier soars to an incredible 1000x. This represents a staggering 500x increase from the original multiplier, offering players even more chances to unlock astonishing rewards.

Complimenting the unique gameplay in Rise of Atlantis II is the visual spectacle that is its backdrop. Rich purples entwine with royal blues to transform the player into the enchanting realm of Atlantis itself. The meticulously crafted graphics transport players through swirling depths, where ancient symbols and aquatic life spring to life on the reels.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming said: “We’re eager to witness Rise of Atlantis II continuing the legacy set by its predecessor which was a big global hit for us. This launch is a strong addition to our diverse portfolio of slots and complements it superbly.

“Amid celebratory tones and bubbling currents, this game sets a new standard for sensory delight. Prepare for an unforgettable adventure where the ocean’s treasures come alive.”

See also: Blueprint Gaming’s angling royalty ups the wins on offer in Fishin’ Frenzy Even Bigger Catch Jackpot King