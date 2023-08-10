Blueprint Gaming’s angling royalty ups the wins on offer in Fishin’ Frenzy Even Bigger Catch Jackpot King

Fishin’ Frenzy Even Bigger Catch became the latest slot to join Blueprint Gaming’s Jackpot King family.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s feature-filled Fishin’ Frenzy Even Bigger Catch has received a regal boost to big win potential, becoming the latest player-favourite slot to join the Jackpot King family.

The industry’s first and best fishing title now has even more ways to pay patient angling game enthusiasts with the leading progressive jackpot system that is synonymous with landing the very biggest of catches.

Free spins are awarded when three or more bonus symbols land in view. Here, Frankie the Fisherman is wild and pays a win for every fish that lands on the same spin.

The familiar friendly face also has the potential to increase prizes on each spin too – collecting four of him upgrades the smallest fish to the next size up and also awards an extra five spins.

Accumulating even more fisherman symbols allows the fast and furious fun to continue up a huge x50, building anticipation to a crescendo as the reels spin, both on the rod and the screen.

More big wins can be hooked thanks to any Golden Fisherman that lands with any fish. This triggers the Even Bigger Catch pick, where choosing a fish reveals a collect multiplier of up to x10.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming said: “Fishin’ Frenzy Even Bigger Catch Jackpot King continues to lead from the front as the biggest fish in an ever-crowded pond with the expanded win opportunity delivered by our incredibly popular jackpot system

“It launches in a packed summer schedule for us with a host of fantastic titles on their way, maintaining Blueprint’s record of delivering games operators can depend on and that players love.”

See also: Blueprint Gaming presents Diamond Mine 2