Blueprint Gaming introduces its latest game, Luck O’ The Irish Fortune Play 3

The magic triples in Blueprint Gaming’s Luck O’ The Irish Fortune Play 3.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s popular folklore game series returns with the addition of in-game jackpots and a powerful collector feature in its latest instalment, Luck O’ The Irish Fortune Play 3.

The familiar 5×4 reel game board now features four fixed cashpots that can be claimed alongside classic cash prizes during the title’s Money Spins round, providing a fresh experience to the existing gameplay that is already hugely popular with players.

Money Spins is further enhanced with the inclusion of the Leprechaun super collector symbol, which instantly gathers all cash values in view and resets the spin counter to three.

The ever-popular Fortune Plays feature lets players activate spins on an enhanced reel set while carrying over Mystery symbols as they land for 10x the stake.

Jo Purvis, director of Marketing and Relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “We’re looking to hit the ground running this year with an exciting roadmap of games ahead in 2024 and the release of Luck O’ The Irish Fortune Play 3 gets us off to a strong start.

“It’s important to keep the experience fresh when adding to an already established and successful game series. With a strong feature set and an Irish theme that has a proven track record, we’re sure players will enjoy this enchanting gaming experience.”