Blueprint Gaming introduces 7s Deluxe Wild Fortune Play

The return of a classic sees brand-new fiery fun and gameplay.

Press release.- The latest addition to Blueprint Gaming’s hugely successful 7s Deluxe family has launched with a fourth reel and a flaming 81 ways to win in 7s Deluxe Wild Fortune Play.

While the look of previous 7’s Deluxe games has been retained with Bells, Fruit and of course 7’s, the feel of the gameplay is fresh and exciting with a markedly different experience for regular 7’s Deluxe players. Blueprint’s addition of a fourth reel, Super Ways and the Fortune Play mechanic has reinvigorated this recognisable brand.

Gone are the fixed lines of older 7s Deluxe family titles, replaced with Super Ways and 81 unique winning combinations, while Wilds can multiply wins by up to x8.

Fortune Play makes another welcome appearance and offers a spin on an enhanced reel set, with wilds landed transferring to subsequent reels, giving even more chance for those big multiplying wins.

7s Deluxe Wild Fortune Play belongs to one of several big successful Blueprint game families that entertain players and delight operators with their mix of easily recognisable brands. With each new iteration, they continue to deliver new, fun ways to engage existing players and newcomers to the fold.

Jo Purvis, Director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “It’s fantastic to see the 7s make a much-anticipated return. The fiery fun that has been offered by its predecessors is back too, this time with a host of new gameplay and, of course, Fortune Play”

“Our talented dev team knows exactly how to ensure our game IPs keep on giving and 7s Deluxe Wild Fortune Play is no exception.”

