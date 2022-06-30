Blueprint Gaming presents Gold Blitz Free Spins Fortune Play

Popular new mechanics promise even more fun and win potential.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s latest slot release is a fresh take on the ever-popular theme of glittering golden prizes with the additional draw of its recent mechanic in Gold Blitz Free Spins Fortune Play.

Making the most of proven, successful gameplay elements, Gold Blitz Free Spins Fortune Play sets its sights on devotees of free spins and high volatility games and adds Fortune Play – which allows for play across four reel sets simultaneously.

Three bonus symbols in view award the Free Spins round where only the top three Gold Bullion symbols and wilds are on the reels, giving a far greater chance of a super-stacked golden win.

After any reel win, a key engagement feature is the ability to collect the amount won or gamble it on one of two gamble wheels – one for cash and the other for the chance to win a number of Free Spins. Does the player keep their winnings or gamble for a potentially enormous 50 free spins?

Fortune Play is where the action really hots up, with only the top three Gold Bullion symbols and wilds in play on the reels. Any wilds that land transfer to any remaining reels, giving more chances for big wins.

The incredible free spins on offer alongside the opportunity to play four reel sets at once set Gold Blitz Free Spins Fortune Play apart as a highly volatile slots experience that is crammed with opportunity.

Jo Purvis, Director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The action is pure gold in this homage to free spins and frenzied action. The trademark Blueprint polish brings the glittering reels and symbols to life especially when Fortune Play begins.

“Players will love the attention to the rich golden detail on each reel as they search for their own Gold Blitz from up to 50 free spins and is another example of Blueprint’s insight into developing a fantastically fun slot.”

To find out more information about Gold Strike Bonanza: Fortune Play, please visit https://blueprintgaming.com/portfolio/gold-blitz-free-spins-fortune-play/

