Blueprint Gaming extends key Netherlands presence with OneCasino partnership

The new partnership covers the integration of Blueprint’s vast portfolio of online and mobile slots.

OneCasino players will now gain access to releases from some of Blueprint’s most iconic games in the Dutch market.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has further cemented its leading position in the regulated market of the Netherlands after securing a content distribution agreement with OneCasino.

The new partnership covers the integration of Blueprint’s vast portfolio of online and mobile slots, supporting the operator’s ambition to deliver the best digital entertainment for its fast-growing customer base across Europe.

OneCasino players will now gain access to releases from some of Blueprint’s most iconic games in the Dutch market including Wolf Legend Megaways, Fishin’ Frenzy and King Kong Cash, as well as popular branded titles such as The Goonies, ted and D10S Maradona.

With Blueprint a standout figure in the Netherlands and OneCasino continuing to grow its presence across the country, the partnership is seen as a major coup for the leading UK-based game studio as it continues to strengthen its Dutch profile.

Samuel Haggblom, director of Key Accounts – International at Blueprint Gaming, said: “It’s fantastic that we’ve sealed this collaboration with OneCasino, ensuring even more players within the Netherlands gain access to our fun and engaging casino content.

“As one of our top-performing markets and one we are eager to continue expanding, we look forward to working alongside OneCasino to deliver world-class entertainment to its customer base.”

See also: Blueprint Gaming unveils its latest release: The Goonies Megaways

Mark Schram, CEO at OneCasino, said: “The integration of Blueprint Gaming slots into OneCasino’s platform marks a thrilling partnership, allowing us to expand our offerings and cater to the many different preferences of our customers.

“We are thrilled to continually bring fresh experiences to OneCasino, and the inclusion of Blueprints Gaming portfolio of providers is an exciting addition. We are confident that their games will be cherished by our customers. Together with Blueprint we look forward to providing our customers with exciting new games and many other ventures that will follow.”