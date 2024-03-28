Blueprint Gaming unveils its latest release: The Goonies Megaways

The journey continues in the new edition combining fan-favourite movie and mechanic.

Press release.- One of Blueprint Gaming’s most popular series returns, as the gang is back to discover more secrets hidden in One-Eyed Willy’s treasure map in The Goonies Megaways.

Built in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, the newest instalment from its series of games inspired by the award-winning film offers Megaways alongside Cash Collect features.

The film’s iconic characters lead the way on a colourful background with bespoke logos and symbols as players try to move the Inferno along the treasure map to trigger the bonus game by landing collect symbols. Reaching the One-Eyed Willy position will unlock its own unique upgrade.

Landing four collect symbols awards free spins and a cash multiplier, alongside the potential of an x10 each time a cash win is collected.

Cash symbols are present between reels 1-6, with the special Collect symbol awarded by landing on the sixth reel.

Activate free spins by landing three or more scatters, with 10 free spins awarded in the base game and more retriggering 10 additional spins if three more scatters land.

See also: Blueprint Gaming’s Madame of Mystic Manor delivers mysterious magical thrills in supernatural slot

The game showcases Blueprint Gaming’s ability to provide additional features to a beloved series while maintaining the core characteristics found within its previous critically acclaimed titles. It also is the latest example of its capacity to develop first-class content based on a multi-genre IP that crosses cinema and multimedia platforms.

Jo Purvis, director of Marketing & Relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The latest addition to The Goonies series adds Megaways to player’s pursuit of One-Eyed Willy’s treasure, and this shows we are committed to evolving the licenced games in our portfolio. We’ve retained the familiar feel the wildly popular branding brings while still ensuring the features and gameplay offer the engagement players demand.

“The game’s artwork stays true to the cult film, following its beloved design and symbols, and we’re sure players will enjoy the immersive experience provided by the soundtrack, as well as the special new bonus round.”