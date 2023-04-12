Blueprint Gaming ties up agreement with DAZN Bet

DAZN Bet players now have access to Blueprint’s extensive suite of games.

Global deal sees content launch in UK and Spain with more markets to follow.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has rolled out its market-leading casino content with the dynamic and growing DAZN Bet brand following a new content partnership agreement.

Already live with DAZN Bet in the UK, Blueprint’s hugely popular slot library will also shortly launch in Spain and other priority international markets over the coming months, signalling a major boost to the studio’s global footprint.

DAZN Bet’s status in the online betting and casino industry is rapidly growing following its launch in 2022 with Pragmatic Solutions, its exclusive global platform technology provider.

The deal ensures DAZN Bet players have access to Blueprint’s extensive suite of hugely popular proprietary games such as Eye of Horus, Fishin’ Frenzy and Genie Jackpots, along with the industry’s most comprehensive collection of hit licensed titles including The Goonies and ted.

This latest commercial partnership for Blueprint demonstrates the impressive growth of the studio as it continues to reach more players in regulated markets.

Ryan Collinge, director at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Despite being a relatively new name in the market, DAZN Bet is already well known among bettors and sports fans. We expect this reputation to grow as DAZN Bet moves confidently into iGaming and sports betting. As such we’re delighted to partner with such a strong international brand. It’s the perfect platform for our content.”

Mark Kemp, CEO at DAZN Bet, added: “Blueprint is synonymous with online slots entertainment and is an important name to have in our gaming lobby. Our international market growth ambitions beyond the UK and Spain are high and Blueprint is a high-quality and much-respected gaming content partner to support DAZN Bet’s international growth.”

