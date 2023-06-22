Blueprint Gaming adds cashpots to the action in Luck o’ the Irish Go For Gold

Three of those multi-coloured arches will award an instant cashpot.

Blueprint Gaming’s popular Irish-themed slot sees the introduction of more adjacent characters.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s serially successful hit game series returns for its latest iteration with pots of fortune-boosting features in Luck o’ the Irish Go For Gold.

The studio’s perennially popular Irish-themed slot sees the introduction of three or more adjacent characters paying a win while landing any number of mystery symbols reveals a different random icon, including the sought-after rainbow symbol.

Three of those multi-coloured arches will award an instant cashpot while nine rainbows award the Big Money feature, with the chance to spin a pot o’ gold again and again.

There are four fabulous pots that can land, with Mini, Minor, Major and Mega pots replenishing after each win. The cashpot fun only stops when the collect prompt appears, making the most of the bonus opportunities.

This, the latest of the player-favourite Luck o’ the Irish titles, ramps up the anticipation and general gameplay excitement with its mischievous array of mechanics and fabulous features that fans of the brand have become accustomed to, keeping the play fresh and rewarding.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming said: “The Luck o’ the Irish is something that never seems to run dry and Go For Gold proves that in spades with its fantastically fun feature set.

“We’ve got another pot o’ gold on our hands with this latest game and we’re sure our loyal players will welcome this latest imagining.”

