Blackhawk Network obtains approval for gift card services in New York and Louisiana

Blackhawk Network has received approval from the New York Gaming Commission and the State of Louisiana.

The provider will offer its payments and sports betting gift card services in both states.

US.- Payment solutions provider Blackhawk Network has received approval to provide its payments and sports betting gift card services in New York and Louisiana.

After receiving approval from the New York Gaming Commission and the State of Louisiana, Blackhawk will offer its Game On card, a gift card that allows consumers to add funds to their accounts with select sports betting operators. Customers will also be able to access an egift option, which is available for purchase via the Game On website.

Players can use the cash associated with their Game On card to add balance to their accounts with operators such as FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, BetRivers, and BetMGM.

Blackhawk MD of Americas Steve Dekker said: “As a branded payments provider for many top retailers, we’re bullish about providing our partners with the most compelling and on-trend gift card content, which now includes our Game On cards and other single-branded sports betting products.

“As New York, Louisiana and other states upon approval continue growth in the gaming category, we’re pleased to be able to provide retailers with another option for players to spend, budget and also gift the entertainment of sports betting.”

