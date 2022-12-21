Bill Duran, 27th Gaming Group: “Latin America is a booming market for iGaming”

Bill Duran, director of International Operations for 27th Gaming Group, spoke exclusively to Focus Gaming News about the evolution of the company and the industry in 2022.

Exclusive interview.- Bill Duran, director of International Operations for 27th Gaming Group, granted an exclusive interview to Focus Gaming News to talk about the online gaming industry growth in the past year, the company’s latest achievements and their next steps.

What balance do you make of the year in relation to the online gaming industry and your company?

The online gambling industry has experienced immense growth and development throughout the year, and our company has been able to take advantage of these advancements. We have seen a rise in our customer base, an expansion of our product offerings, and an increase in our revenue. We have invested in research and development to stay ahead of the competition and create innovative products and services that keep our customers engaged.

We also intensified our marketing efforts and made use of new technologies to better serve our customers. Looking forward to 2023, we are confident that our strategy and continued efforts to be agile and responsive to the market will continue to drive our business and the online gaming industry forward.

How did the addition of BetConnections to the 27th Gaming Group impact Jackpot Software?

The addition of BetConnections had a positive impact on Jackpot Software. The platform enabled us to expand our product portfolio and extend its market reach. This allowed us to better compete with other online gambling providers and offer more services to its customers. Additionally, BetConnections also provided us with access to advanced customer analytics and data-driven insights, which can be used to improve its products and services.

“Looking forward to 2023, we are confident that our strategy and continued efforts to be agile and responsive to the market will continue to drive our business and the online gaming industry forward.” Bill Duran, Director of International Operations for 27th Gaming Group.

How would you explain the synergy between online games and land-based ones in this post-pandemic stage? How do you foresee this relationship for the next year?

The synergy between online gambling and land-based casinos in this post-pandemic stage is the ability of casinos to reach a wider range of customer base. With the closure of physical locations, casinos have been able to leverage innovative technologies to drive engagement with customers through online gambling. This has enabled casinos to increase revenue and provide a safe environment for customers to enjoy the same gaming experience from the comfort of their own homes.

This relationship is expected to continue to grow in the next year. Casinos have the opportunity to further enhance the online experience and drive further engagement with customers. This can be done through the use of new technologies and features. Additionally, casinos can continue to look for ways to incentivise customers to visit physical locations through special offers.

“The synergy between online and land-based casinos is expected to increase customer engagement and help drive revenue growth.” Bill Duran, Director of International Operations for 27th Gaming Group.

What is the common denominator in Jackpot Software games and what sets them apart from the competition?

The common denominator in Jackpot Software is our commitment to providing a secure, fair, and fun gaming experience for players. Jackpot Software combines the latest security technology with unique features and bonus rounds that set them apart from the competition.

We also pride ourselves on an unrivalled understanding of local markets and nuances in player behaviour. This strength allows us to design games that will instantly appeal to a targeted audience

What do you think are the keys to the success of an online game today?

Online games today must tick many boxes to be successful: they must have high-quality and attractive gameplay to keep players engaged and entertained; they must be secure and fair, for players to always feel safe when playing; compliance to responsible gaming policies is important to protect the player; the games must offer innovative promotions and bonuses, and great customer service.

What are the next steps in your expansion plan from Latin America?

Latin America is a booming market for iGaming that promises revenue growth for the next year. We are analysing the local markets, their gambling regulations and their potential. We are building relationships with regulators and local partners to ensure compliance with laws and regulations. Our development team is working hard on localised products tailored to the local markets for better engagement with the players.