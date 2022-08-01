27th Investments and BetConnections are now officially part of the same group

After a successful partnership, the companies decided to come together to offer the best solutions in the world of the gambling market.

Press release.- 27th Investments is immensely happy to announce the majority purchase of BetConnections. Alongside Fusion Group and Jackpot Software, which are also part of 27th Investments, BetConnections now will have the name of a leading team in the gaming market. From now on the three companies together make up the new 27th Gaming Group.

The acquisition expands the operations of 27th Investments, which already works with a broad portfolio of sophisticated and modern games, as Betconnections is known for being a platform provider for online games, an aggregator of casino games, in addition to operating in the segment of sports betting and horse racing.

All these products and solutions are now added to our expertise, which offers technology, innovation and constant updates for casino operators and for the gambling market in general, which will certainly contribute to the strengthening and global presence of both brands.

27th Investments’ CEO Anil Damani, said: “The merger of the companies represents an opportunity to develop new solutions for everyone. Both brands win and the gambling market is even stronger and more promising with the news”.

BetConnections’ CEO, Jesus Campos, believes that being part of the 27th Gaming Group is a new step for all employees and managers. He announced: “We are delighted to grow together with such a recognized and respected company. Having the 27th Investimets’ name on all our solutions is a source of pride.”

