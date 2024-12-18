What operators expect from tech providers? Kantar survey insights for SOFTSWISS

The primer position of recommendations underscores the growing importance of partnerships and networks.

SOFTSWISS shares the results of a customer survey conducted by Kantar in November.

Press release.- How to stay ahead in the face of fierce competition? SOFTSWISS shares fresh insights from a customer survey conducted by Kantar in November 2024.

With around 25 per cent of the world’s population ever involved in igaming, according to Global Gambling Statistics, the industry hosts thousands of projects and hundreds of software developers. To gain data-driven insights into the needs and expectations of igaming operators, SOFTSWISS invited Kantar, the world’s leading analytics agency, to conduct a comprehensive customer survey.

Expertise comes first

The survey revealed the top 5 most important characteristics for igaming operators when choosing a technology supplier:

High level of professionalism and expertise in the team

Security of operations at all stages

Supplier’s long-term and reliable reputation

Flexible approach to collaboration terms

Creation of new opportunities for business revenue growth

Notably, many of the characteristics highlighted by respondents in the Kantar survey align closely with those outlined in the recent iGaming Trends 2025 Report.

Fewer operators prioritise a strong client portfolio and responsible gambling initiatives, as these are not viewed as immediate business drivers and have a less direct impact on operator success. Furthermore, responsible gambling tools are mandatory under licensing requirements in many jurisdictions, making them a standard feature in the offerings of licensed providers.

Valentina Bagniya, chief marketing officer at SOFTSWISS, comments: “Delivering exceptional products starts with a profound understanding of client needs and expectations. That’s why marketing research and customer surveys are integral to daily operations. By sharing valuable insights with our partners and competitors, we actively contribute to driving innovation and growth across the industry.”

Sources of igaming insights

According to respondents, the top 5 sources of information about the iGaming industry are:

Recommendations from colleagues, partners

Industry news resources

Company websites that provide products and services

LinkedIn

Employees of partner companies

The importance of companies’ websites almost tripled compared to the previous year’s results. Similarly, the value of recommendations also increased significantly, climbing from fourth place to the top of the ranking.

Kateryna Kaliuzhna, senior client partner at Kantar shared: “The trend of growing recommendations’ importance extends beyond the igaming industry. In 2024, consumers are navigating an overwhelming media flow, where much information gets lost. While brands still communicate actively, capturing audiences has become harder. Personal connections are becoming more significant, offering a more direct and trusted way to reach consumers.”

The primer position of recommendations underscores the growing importance of partnerships and networks, highlighting the value of community-driven insights from trusted experts. This dominance also amplified the role of news resources and company websites, which serve as key channels for industry professionals to share their expertise. These shifts reflect a broader trend towards trust, transparency, and the demand for credible, easily accessible information in the rapidly evolving igaming market.