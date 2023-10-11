BHA publishes British horseracing 2024 fixture list

The British Horseracing Authority has announced new initiatives designed to increase interest in the sport.

UK.- The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has published its 2024 Fixture List, which features a number of changes. It will promote ‘170 Premier Racedays’ in a bid to engage new audiences and will invest in higher prizes in a bid to guarantee the participation of the best horses and riders. The Horserace Betting Levy Board (HBLB) has pledged an extra £3.8m to fund Premier Raceday fixtures.

Premier Racedays will receive more promotion, broadcast coverage and fan engagement innovations developed by the BHA’s Commercial Committee. Each will feature a minimum number of higher-class races, together with other fixtures to provide opportunities for a range of horses. There will be guaranteed minimum prize money of at least £20,000 per flat race and £15,000 for jumps.

The BHA said: “The innovations introduced through the 2024 Fixture List are the first phase of the sport’s new long-term industry strategy and were recommended by its Commercial Committee and approved by the BHA Board.”

Chief executive Julie Harrington said: “This is the first major step in what is a long-term transformational plan. The expectation is that the changes should generate more revenue, which will allow us to invest in other key areas – including attracting new fans and new owners and increasing the reward and recognition of all our existing participants.

“There was agreement across the industry that steps were required to increase racing’s appeal to customers at the earliest opportunity, as well as addressing the current headwinds facing the sport. All of these changes are being introduced on a trial basis. They will be closely monitored and measured.”

BHA chair Joe Saumarez Smith said: “There is no doubt that the significant progress made by the industry to deliver these innovations has been made possible by the sport’s new governance structure.

“The simple fact of the matter is this – the sport has to take radical steps if it is to retain its preeminent place in British culture and at the pinnacle of world racing. The changes we are introducing for 2024 are a significant first step in this process.”

BHA adds categories to UK jobs shortage list

The British Horseracing Authority has added six horseracing and breeding-related job categories to the UK government’s Shortage Occupation List (SOL). It has alerted the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) of a “shortfall of around 2,000 employees” caused by Brexit.

The BHA has submitted vacancies for racing grooms, stallion handlers, stud grooms, stud hands, stud handlers and work riders. The MAC has recommended that all six be added to the SOL due to the skills required for the work.

Harrington said: “While we continue to develop career paths and opportunities for individuals seeking to enter racing and breeding, it remains the case that these industries still need to recruit highly skilled workers from overseas to address significant workforce gaps.”

Claire Sheppard, CEO of the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association, said: “These roles are crucial for studs to maintain world-leading health and welfare standards and produce racehorses that excel on the global stage. This supports employment in the rural economy and solidifies the racing industry’s £4.1bn annual economic impact.”

See also: BHA and racing media to conduct survey on gambling affordability checks