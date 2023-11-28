BGaming releases festive bundle of slots ahead of Christmas period

BGaming is set to launch Gift X, Slot Machine X-mas Edition, Ice Scratch, and Gemza X-Mas Edition slots.

Press release.- BGaming is set to spread Christmas cheer with a Santa’s sack full of new slots. Its four festive releases, Gift X, Slot Machine X-mas Edition, Ice Scratch, and Gemza X-Mas Edition, promise continued thrills throughout December.

Crash game Gift X tests players’ nerves as they watch Santa load up his sleigh with presents and race across the sky, dropping gifts as he goes. They must cash out before the jolly St. Nick and his reindeer crash back to earth in order to win.

To kick-start the Christmas spirit, Gift X is released on December 1 and offers players the chance to place two bets per round, giving them two chances to guess when the crash will take place and boost their winnings. The 97 per cent RTP casual game also includes auto-play, so players can automate their play and be in with the chance of winning up to a €250,000 maximum win.

Slot Machine X-mas Edition embraces the nostalgia of vintage slot machines, inviting players to pull the lever and spin the three reels, revealing classic casino symbols. In this very-high volatility red and gold slot, three Bonus symbols become sticky and trigger the Bonus Game, with the potential for three respins. Released on December 7, each new coin in this game resets the round and the more coins awarded, the higher the multiplier, ranging from x3 to a max multiplier of x2024.

The third release of the season is the Ice Scratch pack, out on December 14, which features a trio of scratch games in which frozen cards with different bet values give players the chance to bag up to a x100,000 max win. The very-high volatility game with 90% RTP features nine concealed cells to scratch off, either manually or in autoplay mode, and uncover hidden values. Match three for an instant win. Gold, Silver and Bronze games offer atmospheric gameplay.

Adding an injection of luxury into the line-up from December 15, Gemza X-Mas Edition combines popular Bonanza mechanics with an additional reel for extra wins and 97.17 per cent RTP. The bejewelled high-volatility release takes players through a magical kingdom, where gnomes mine precious stones while fighting to avoid a fearsome fire-breathing dragon.

Players who are brave enough can test their luck in the Free Spins round and spin the additional reel beneath the main field for extra wins. Golden Key Multipliers also activate in the Bonus Game, unearthing four old chests full of diamonds. Like Gift X, this frozen land also offers a €250,000 maximum win.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “This year, we have gone all out with our dazzling seasonal line-up – offering four truly creative and well-designed games for our players.

“Gift X, our thrilling crash game, features the loveable Santa Claus as its main star and a multi-bet option, while Slot Machine X-mas Edition is sure to evoke wholesome memories of the bygone Christmases. Of course, Ice Scratch is another genre we know is hugely popular with players, offering a trio of scratch card options and atmospheric graphics, while Gemza X-Mas Edition features the energetic Bonanza mechanic and an additional reel, to add further festive magic.”