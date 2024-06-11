BGaming releases first simulator game Fishing Club

The game includes five risk levels, a x3,000 max multiplier, Best Win, and Best Catch celebrations.

Press release.- BGaming has launched the igaming industry’s first-ever first-person fishing simulator, where the player takes control of the rod. Casual game Fishing Club includes five risk levels, a x3,000 max multiplier, Best Win, and Best Catch celebrations.

In Fishing Club, set against a serene lakeside, the player casts a rod into the water after choosing from a range of bait including a hook with a worm, a red and white ball, and three plugs. The higher the risk level of the bait, the bigger the size of the fish and its value.

By getting lucky and catching fish in this medium-low volatility title, players are awarded multipliers from x1 up to over x100. As players progress, they mark two milestones, Best Win or Best Catch, which appear as snapshots. The Best Win is the highest win scored in one spin, while the Best Catch is the highest multiplier caught.

The company stated that “this easy-to-understand and enjoyable game offers 97.16 per cent RTP and a maximum win of €240,000. With detailed graphics, immersive nature sounds, and a chance to stand in the shoes of an angler, Fishing Club is sure to engage players of varied segments.”

Mikalai Dzeneladze, chief casual game producer at BGaming, said: “Fishing Club is our first fishing simulator, taking BGaming’s portfolio beyond what operators have seen before. Here, we added fish as multipliers and introduced an enjoyable first-person perspective, which is new to the igaming market. The players have never felt more immersed in a release, with each spin controlling the rod.

“We also celebrate their achievements with a snapshot feature that displays their Best Win and Best Catch, just as proud anglers do in real life. I’m sure that this casual and dynamic game will help operators diversify their portfolio.”