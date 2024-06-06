BGaming releases its latest title, Gold of Minos

BGaming’s latest release, Gold of Minos, offers an immersive Greek mythology-themed slot experience with a 3D Minotaur Wild, innovative mechanics, and a potential max win of €245,760.

Press release.- With a 3D Minotaur as an expanded wild, at Gold of Minos the respins round only ends on a win and a progressive multiplier of up to x1,024-. This is one of the standout releases from BGaming this quarter.

The design and sound are central to this Greek mythology-themed title, providing players with an immersive experience in this medium-to-high-volatility slot game.

Gold of Minos features math and mechanics new to BGaming’s portfolio, with a max win of up to €245,760 on offer. The Minotaur Wild triggers the bonus game by expanding to cover the whole reel. His figure increases the chances of landing a winning combination and at the stamp of a foot, respins are triggered with roars echoing through the screen at each win.

During non-win spins, a further respin is granted. Multipliers are added to the bar at the top of the screen with each respin, increasing by x2 until a win is achieved. The Bonus Game only stops when a win is achieved.

Moreover, the flexible Buy Bonus feature offers three options to summon him and trigger the Respin game. The Wild symbol can land on reels 1-3, 4 or 5, and the higher the reel, the more significant the win.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, Co-CPO at BGaming, said: “Gold of Minos is a release that will be hard to forget for players, with the imposing Minotaur leading them to wins. Against their instincts, they must befriend the beast to uncover their potential.”

“The game uses new mechanics to deliver a fresh experience to players, while the graphics are tuned to perfection, transporting the players to a mythological realm.”