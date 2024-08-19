BGaming reimagines the timeless Minesweeper game with its new release, “Mine Gems”

In “Mine Gems,” players should extract as many gems as possible while carefully navigating a field of hidden explosives.

Press release.- BGaming has released “Mine Gems,” a modern version of the classic Minesweeper video game.

According to the company, the aim of “Mine Gems” is to extract as many gems as possible while carefully navigating a field of hidden explosives, in the hope of multiplying the bet amount. The game features a 5×12 grid with diamonds and dynamite covered with ice. Players aim to extract gems while avoiding the hidden explosives to multiply their bet amount. Each row has the potential to multiply the bet. Multipliers range from x1.23 to x14.28, with a maximum win of €1,428 on offer.

Step by step, players must tread carefully to uncover row after row, until the explosive goes off or they claim their winnings by cashing out. The mini-field also allows players to strategise by viewing the whole playing area without scrolling up or down.

Unlike any other release in BGaming’s portfolio, the odds, the gameplay and its audiovisual effects offer a distinct experience for players.

Mikalai Dzeneladze, chief casual game producer at BGaming, said: “Minesweeper is a universally recognised computer game, with tiles, symbols and heart-racing gameplay that has been capturing the attention of players since the nineties. We are delighted to release Mine Gems, which is inspired by this hit title and modernises the widely loved concept.

“With intense music, the attractive scrollable game field and simple rules, this release looks set to be a must-have staple in any casino portfolio.”