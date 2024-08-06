BGaming releases retro Street Power with new ‘Guaranteed Payout’ mechanics

Similar to Plinko, players win back no less than a minimum percentage of their bet at the end of each round.

The throwback casual game features rewarding mechanics, three fighter options, and feel-good audiovisual effects.

Press release.- BGaming is taking players back to the age of retro game consoles in Street Power.

Every tap in this three-in-one release offers a guaranteed payout as the fighter shows off his power. Similar to Plinko, players win back no less than a minimum percentage of their bet at the end of each round, meaning there will be a reward.

In this vintage title, fans can choose their hero, Red Braid, Mr Blue Hands, or Tommy Sun, on the opening select screen. Each champion kickstarts their version of the game with differing levels of volatility, multipliers of x5, x25, or x100, and individual max wins, with Tommy Sun offering €250,000 default max exposure. The max win values are displayed throughout the game and shift as the player adjusts their bet amount in every game mode.

Street Power is easy to follow and clearly displays the choice of stakes in the betting field, with the max win displayed to the right. The higher the bet placed, the higher the max win.

Mikalai Dzeneladze, chief casual game producer at BGaming, said: “We are delighted to add this old-school video game–inspired title to our portfolio and reward our players with the win-only mechanic fans of Plinko will be familiar with. Street Power strengthens BGaming’s line-up of casual releases, standing out with the unique theme and wins-only mechanics.”