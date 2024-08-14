BGaming strengthens European foothold with BlueOcean Gaming partnership

BGaming’s content continues to capture the attention of players across diverse regulated markets.

Press release.- BGaming has extended the reach of its content across Europe in collaboration with games aggregation platform BlueOcean Gaming.

Following a successful integration via the distribution partner’s GameHub solution, BGaming’s full portfolio, including Bonanza Billion, Lady Wolf Moon and Fruit Million, has now been made accessible to a larger audience of players.

BlueOcean Gaming boasts over a decade in the industry and works with over 170 clients. It collaborates with more than 140 game development studios and distributes over 13,000 online casino games internationally.

This deal addresses the increasing demand for BGaming’s games worldwide, as its content continues to capture player’s attention across diverse regulated markets.

Marina Ostrovtsova, CEO at BGaming, said: “As our portfolio continues to grow and diversify, more players than ever are seeking out our games. We are delighted to partner with BlueOcean Gaming to deliver our entire portfolio to the screens of more players than ever.”

Sara Turk, Head of Content – GameHub at BlueOcean Gaming, said: “BGaming has consistently produced high-quality content that resonates well with players globally. We’re pleased to welcome them as a partner, and we’re excited to bring their engaging games to even more audiences across our markets.”

