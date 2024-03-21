BGaming introduces first dual volatility slot with Diamond of Jungle

This game sees BGaming continue to produce innovative new features that appeal to its varied player base.

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming is promising a wild and unpredictable experience with the comic book-themed game Diamond of Jungle. The new 5×3 slot debuts an in-game volatility switch, which changes from low to medium, as well as diamond Scatters, random multipliers and two levels of Buy Bonus options.

Players can explore the deep jungle and meet its friendly animal inhabitants, including gorillas, tigers, elephants and toucans. Hidden away are shiny diamond Scatters waiting to trigger a round of free spins. Landing three of these precious symbols grants 10 free spins, while four grant 15 free spins and five offer 25. In the Free Spins round, a multiplier of x2, x3, x5 or x10 is applied to random wins.

In a first for BGaming, players who wish to personalise the gaming experience can also switch volatility using the lightning button at the top of the reels, matching their individual preferences and affecting their chance of winning.

This fun-filled Diamond of Jungle also offers two Buy Bonus options – classic Free Spins or Super Free Spins. The Super Free Spins option allows players to guarantee x2 to x25 multipliers for every win during the round.

With a max win of €225,000 and 97.01 per cent RTP, this game sees BGaming continue to produce innovative new features that appeal to its varied player base.

Sergei Khmelevsky, sound director at BGaming, said: “We are pleased to enrich Diamond of Jungle with our new sophisticated layer sound system. This features strategically added overlays, which layer during specific moments in the game to intensify the experience.

“This emotional enhancement occurs at pivotal moments, such as winning spins, rather than randomly, as is sometimes seen in conventional systems. Our innovative methods enhance BGaming’s gaming experiences, crafting emotionally resonant journeys for players.”