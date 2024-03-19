Lucky BGaming player celebrates two max wins on Dragon’s Crash

In the winning gaming session, the player hit the max multiplier of x10,000 before cashing out and taking a total of $24,300.

Press release.- BGaming has revealed a player recently landed two max wins on its newest crash game Dragon’s Crash in Mr.Bet Casino, taking home NZ$40,000 ($24,300) in prize money.

In the winning gaming session, the lucky player hit the max multiplier of x10,000 before cashing out and taking a total of NZ$40,000. Throughout 43 rounds, the player placed two simultaneous €2 bets and held his nerve, choosing not to cashout whilst waiting for the enticing max win.

Dragon’s Crash also includes an enhanced screen with a player scoreboard meaning other players were able to see the winner’s epic victory, fostering a sense of community and competitiveness.

Video record of the max win in Dragon’s Crash.

Though centred around Asian culture, the crash game has enjoyed growing popularity in Latin America and with this max win, BGaming’s latest release will be of particular interest to its players in the thriving market.

This Asian-themed crash game features symbols of good fortune and prosperity, with a fierce dragon appearing as its main character. Adding to BGaming’s highly popular portfolio of high-intensity games, it includes a thrilling multiple-bet option and a lucrative win multiplier that can rise to huge proportions, making for a unique gaming experience.

Dragon’s Crash requires players to place bets and wait for gold coins to pile up on a plate whilst the fire-breathing dragon watches on. To win, players must hit the cashout button before the dragon breathes fire onto the stash, ending the round.

Julia Alekseeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “We are thrilled that this player is celebrating a max win with Dragon’s Crash, the latest addition to BGaming’s crash game portfolio. Although our fearsome dragon sat waiting to destroy the coins as they piled up in front of him, this player bravely waited until he achieved a huge victory.”