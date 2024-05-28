BGaming launches its first anime-themed slot, Adventures

This anime battle brings players an engaging cycle system, three bonus games and rewarding cluster pays.

Press release.- BGaming has elevated its 6×5 bonanza series with the release of the first anime-themed slot, Adventures. The title features an engaging cycle system, three bonus games and rewarding cluster pays.

The quartet of anime heroes in Adventures are pitted against one of three fearsome monsters. In a cycle of 10 spins, players must arm the RPG characters with weapons by hitting clusters of high or low symbols. In turn, these reduce the monster’s lifeline. If they succeed in diminishing the HP down to zero, one of the three Bonus rounds is triggered.

Each bonus game offers a truly varied gaming adventure. By defeating the goblin in the medium-low volatility game, players activate the goblin coin respin which offers free respins to land as many coins as possible. Cerberus activates the cerberus cash game, in which a multiplier of up to x999 is generated on a three-reel slot, while the dragon grants players a choice of five chests with random multipliers.

In Adventures, players looking for an instant route to one of the three Bonus games can use a buy bonus to purchase them for a price that adjusts depending on the bet amount. The max multiplier available for this title is x2,100.

Aliaksej Baliukonis, game designers team lead at BGaming, said: “Adventures is a highly anticipated release for us, as this is the first anime-style BGaming slot. To ensure it is something special, we have decided to go down the RPG route, creating these four memorable characters and pitting them against three fearsome beasts.

“The cycle system will allow players to immerse into the quest, and we can’t wait to watch players venture forth and unlock the Bonus games guarded by each monster.”