BGaming enters Slovakia in partnership with state-owned operator TIPOS

Press release.- BGaming has debuted in Slovakia after penning a landmark content agreement with state lottery operator TIPOS.

As part of the deal, BGaming has integrated several licensed games, such as Alien Fruits, Wild Cash, and Bonanza Billion with TIPOS’ online casino platform.

Founded in 1992, TIPOS currently offers lottery, sports betting and online casino in Slovakia. As a result of its collaboration with BGaming, the former government-owned monopoly will strengthen its slot game offering in an increasingly competitive market.

Following its market launch, BGaming has bolstered its leadership credentials in Europe. The studio continues to deliver on its promise to create the best igaming experiences for players in regulated markets worldwide.

Marina Ostrovtsova, CEO at BGaming, said: “Slovakia is a market we have been working to enter for two years. It has plenty of potential and we are thrilled to partner with TIPOS to deliver BGaming’s unrivalled proposition to the players.

“The titles we have integrated are greatly varied and will appeal to a broad range of player preferences. We look forward to seeing how this partnership develops.”

Štefan Hrček, casino brand manager at TIPOS, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our portfolio with a handpicked selection of BGaming’s most iconic games, including its first-ever cascading reel game Bonanza Billion.

Then, he added: “BGaming has established a strong reputation as one of the leading suppliers in Europe and it is a pleasure to add them to our list of partners.”